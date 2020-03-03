Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 35,577 Shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 270.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,577 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.33. 6,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,657. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.80%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

