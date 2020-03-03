Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 88,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,589. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.