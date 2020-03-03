Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 103,384 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 103,384 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.38. 54,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $20.95 earnings per share. Yandex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YNDX shares. BidaskClub lowered Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

