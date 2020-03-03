Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 15,090 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. 6,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $100.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $340,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,565.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,914 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

