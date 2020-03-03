Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 15,621 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,621 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,632. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

