Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $477,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 744.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 105,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

NYSE:UGI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. 10,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,476. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $35.63 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.70.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

