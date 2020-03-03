Neil H. Shah Buys 5,000 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 405,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 248,263 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 152,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 78,716 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

