NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of NeoGenomics worth $19,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $29.48 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 421.20 and a beta of 1.08.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

