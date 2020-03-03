Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,543. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. William Blair started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

