Neutral Dollar Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $79,919.00 and approximately $6,472.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00011311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00053048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00496961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.19 or 0.06470652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00062424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030363 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005590 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

NUSD is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

