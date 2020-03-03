New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $20,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $134.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.07. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

