New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of New York Community Bancorp worth $11,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,622,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 36,650 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

Several research firms have commented on NYCB. Stephens cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.