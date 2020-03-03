Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Newmark Group stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmark Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after buying an additional 621,587 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 137,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

