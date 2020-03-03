NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of NREF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.62. 1,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,058. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 13,200 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $250,272.00. Also, Director Arthur B. Laffer acquired 26,500 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $502,440.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 192,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,335.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.