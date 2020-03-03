NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ ONEW traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,007. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

