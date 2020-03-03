NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NEX opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $979.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. AltaCorp Capital raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

