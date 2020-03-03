Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Has $11.03 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,937 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.2% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,465,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,592,882,000 after buying an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after buying an additional 746,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,527,441 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,656,477,000 after buying an additional 279,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,619,894,000 after buying an additional 965,260 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $168.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.01. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,314.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

