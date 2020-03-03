Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Northwest Bancshares worth $19,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,405,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,640,000 after purchasing an additional 790,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,573,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $274,250,000 after purchasing an additional 305,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 365.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 298,010 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 280,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,083.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $147,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWBI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

