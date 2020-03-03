NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.86.

NYSE:NWE opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $67.36 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.25%.

In related news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

