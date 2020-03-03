NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,664 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $140,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $142,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

Shares of NVDA opened at $276.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.50 and its 200-day moving average is $214.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.