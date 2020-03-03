Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) CFO Melvin Carlisle Acquires 5,000 Shares

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) CFO Melvin Carlisle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $690.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 28.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,579,000 after acquiring an additional 375,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

