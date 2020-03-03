Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,662 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 106,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,529,000 after buying an additional 468,957 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.48.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.