Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

ODT has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $948.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 53.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 65,344 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 773,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

