OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stake Cut by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,593 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 5.34% of OFG Bancorp worth $64,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,107,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $859.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.68.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 11,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $200,942.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,696. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

