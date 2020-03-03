OKB One Day Trading Volume Hits $221.13 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. OKB has a market cap of $333.24 million and $221.13 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $5.55 or 0.00062481 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. In the last week, OKB has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00497057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $578.61 or 0.06509076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001460 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

