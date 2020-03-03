Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Increased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 250.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 192,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $133.43 on Tuesday. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 53.08% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $153.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.72.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $5,974,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,540 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,924.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,891,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.