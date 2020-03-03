Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0006

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $668,118.00 and approximately $459.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.02829756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00224383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132341 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

