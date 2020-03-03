Oppenheimer Weighs in on Apple Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Apple in a research report issued on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.80.

AAPL opened at $298.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,307.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $313.10 and a 200 day moving average of $263.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

