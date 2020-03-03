Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 293,367 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.07% of Oracle worth $118,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2,981.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.