Origin Protocol Trading 16% Higher This Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $27.52 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00053048 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00496961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $570.19 or 0.06470652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00062424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030363 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005590 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,343,482 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

