Ovintiv (OVV) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Ovintiv to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $234.00 million 3.47 Ovintiv Competitors $10.00 billion $464.75 million 6.74

Ovintiv’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 45.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s competitors have a beta of 2.02, meaning that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ovintiv and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 7 5 0 2.42 Ovintiv Competitors 2417 9198 12817 429 2.45

Ovintiv presently has a consensus target price of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 122.19%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 77.94%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -11.85% -2.09% 4.82%

Summary

Ovintiv competitors beat Ovintiv on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Ovintiv Company Profile

