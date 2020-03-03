Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

PAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Pampa Energia stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $797.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.98. Pampa Energia has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $36.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

