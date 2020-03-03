Parachute (PAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,200.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Parachute has a market capitalization of $121,939.00 and approximately $11,200.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000265 BTC.

About Parachute

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,338,326 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

