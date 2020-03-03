ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Cap Reaches $74,150.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $74,150.00 and $5.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00692871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007503 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 157.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

