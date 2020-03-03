Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,767 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.27% of Parker-Hannifin worth $71,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 285.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 505,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $192.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $152.18 and a 1 year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

