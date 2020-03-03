PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Capitalization Tops $17.97 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,606.07 or 0.18087011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $17.97 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00497057 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $578.61 or 0.06509076 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00062481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00030455 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 11,186 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

