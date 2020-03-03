PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of PBF Energy worth $21,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 362.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.67. PBF Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

PBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 73,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,897,755.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,084,214 shares of company stock worth $91,023,449. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

