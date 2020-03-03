PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Cfra raised their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.41 and a 200 day moving average of $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

