PetIQ (PETQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PETQ opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.26 million, a PE ratio of -169.44, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.57.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $535,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,666,700 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.