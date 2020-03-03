Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Cut by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,219 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Alerus Financial NA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $185.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.