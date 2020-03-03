Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 100,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,736.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 250,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 14,239 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $22,640.01.

On Thursday, February 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $81,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

Opko Health stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Opko Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

OPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,973,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 746,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 517,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 216,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

