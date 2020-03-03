Pinkcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $542.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $843,935.00 and $542.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,164,141 coins and its circulating supply is 415,903,705 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

