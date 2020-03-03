Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Stake Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PJC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,423,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

NYSE:PJC opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1 year low of $66.24 and a 1 year high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.09.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

