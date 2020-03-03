Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $4.43 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.42.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 203,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,204,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $431,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.