Piper Sandler Weighs in on General Mills, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.