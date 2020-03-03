Pivot Token (PVT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Pivot Token has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $140,533.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.10 or 0.02847256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00227501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00133431 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Coinall and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

