PlayGame (PXG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,054.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. PlayGame has a market cap of $442,124.00 and approximately $5,054.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.34 or 0.02829756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00224383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00049598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132341 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

