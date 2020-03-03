Playkey (PKT) Market Cap Hits $485,401.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Playkey has a market capitalization of $485,401.00 and approximately $23,610.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.17 or 0.02831443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00224766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00132851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.