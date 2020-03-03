Polymath Price Up 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Polymath has a market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DDEX, Bitbns and Bittrex. In the last week, Polymath has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00692871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007503 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 157.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,175,816 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, LATOKEN, UEX, Binance, Bittrex, Bitbns, Ethfinex, IDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DDEX, Huobi, Kucoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

