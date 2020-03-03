PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PQG. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CL King began coverage on PQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of PQG opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $352.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.08%. PQ Group’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PQ Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

